Having put together one of the best individual volleyball campaigns in program history, Shawnee State's Macie Rhoads was awarded appropriately as the junior outside hitter became the fourth player in the history of the SSU volleyball program to earn a first-team all conference honor twice by repeating her First-Team All-MSC status in 2019 with First-Team honors again during the 2020-21 campaign, as announced by conference officials.
Rhoads, who won four Mid-South Conference Attacker of the Week honors during the 2020-21 season, was sensational throughout the regular season, hitting at least .275 or above in 12 of Shawnee State's 21 regular season matches and .304 or above in nine of SSU's 21 contests.
Despite playing in 14 less matches than the year prior, Rhoads sits just 15 digs off of her entire 2019 total in digs, with 354 for the 2020-21 season compared to 369 in 2019. The Circleville native has added in 349 kills on 903 total attack attempts for a .288 attack percentage.
Across the board, Rhoads improved drastically, improving in kills per game (3.55 to 4.2), attack percentage (.232 to .288), serving percentage (95.3 to 97), digs per game (2.82 to 4.21) and points per game (3.9 to 4.64).
As a whole, Rhoads tied at the top of the conference in kills per set. and finished third in the MSC in total kills and attack percentage.
With her second straight First-Team All-MSC honor, Rhoads joins Haley Halcomb, Heather Koehler and Kirsti Yates as the only two-time first team all-conference honorees in program history. Halcomb and Koehler were first team honorees in the final year of the American Mideast Conference's existence (2009) as well as in the first year of Shawnee State's present time in the Mid-South (2010), while Yates earned First-Team All-MSC honors in 2011 and 2012.
The above continues to add on to a career of high marks, as Rhoads became the third member of the 1,000-kill, 1,000-dig club alongside Becca Day and Jami Turrill.
