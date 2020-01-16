GIRLS
Piketon 36, Adena 35
Eastern 29, Oak Hill 53
Western 37, Clay 57
Northwest 51, Valley 35
Green 48, New Boston 35
Wheelersburg 55, Portsmouth West 38
Symmes Valley 69, East 41
Notre Dame 53, Ironton St. Joseph 23
