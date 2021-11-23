Date Location/Opponent Time

11/27 Southeastern 6:00

11/30 Piketon 8:00

12/1 Huntington 8:00

12/3 @ Green 6:00

12/4 Paint Valley 6:00

12/7 Ironton St. Joseph 6:00

12/10 @ Notre Dame 6:00

12/11 @ Manchester 4:30

12/14 @ New Boston 6:00

12/17 @ Symmes Valley 6:00

12/21 Clay 6:00

12/23 @ Peebles 6:00

1/4 @ East 6:00

1/7 Green 6:00

1/11 @ Ironton St. Joseph 6:00

1/14 Notre Dame Home 6:00

1/15 Ripley @ Dave Young Classic 1:30

1/21 New Boston (HC) 6:00

1/28 Symmes Valley 6:00

1/29 @ Eastern 2:00

2/4 @ Clay 6:00

2/11 East 6:00

