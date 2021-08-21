Date Location/Match Time

8/24 @ Waverly Tiger Invite — Bristol Park 5:00

8/31 @ Huntington Invitational 5:00

9/4 @ Vinton County Invitational 9:00

9/11 @ ZT “Agony Hill” Invitational 10:00

9/18 @ Aaron Reed Invite — Southeastern 9:00

9/21 @ Adam Carter Invite — Westfall TBA

9/25 @ Minford Invite 10:00

10/6 @ Farm Run — Dunlap Family Farm 5:00

10/9 @ Unioto Invitational 10:00

10/16 @ SVC Meet — Westfall TBA

10/23 @ District — Top 7 HS TBA

