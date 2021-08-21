Date Location/Match Time
8/24 @ Waverly Tiger Invite — Bristol Park 5:00
8/31 @ Huntington Invitational 5:00
9/4 @ Vinton County Invitational 9:00
9/11 @ ZT “Agony Hill” Invitational 10:00
9/18 @ Aaron Reed Invite — Southeastern 9:00
9/21 @ Adam Carter Invite — Westfall TBA
9/25 @ Minford Invite 10:00
10/6 @ Farm Run — Dunlap Family Farm 5:00
10/9 @ Unioto Invitational 10:00
10/16 @ SVC Meet — Westfall TBA
10/23 @ District — Top 7 HS TBA
