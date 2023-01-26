OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with nonprofit organization Esports Ohio and to support and promote its annual state tournament in May. There are currently 250 schools that have teams affiliated with Esports Ohio.

Esports Ohio was created by teachers to enhance the fast-growing participation in electronic game competitions so it serves as a positive developmental option for students and to be a part of a school team. More information about Esports Ohio can be found at: https://www.esportsohio.org/


