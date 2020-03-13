NEW YORK (March 12, 2020) – Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials.
At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events.
“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”
The Columbus Crew also released a statement, saying, “Columbus Crew SC supports Major League Soccer’s suspension of matches for 30 days due to concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and well-being of our supporters, players and staff is of the utmost importance to Crew SC and we appreciate the work of health and government officials in the context of these unprecedented circumstances. We want to thank all supporters for their understanding. Updated ticket information will be announced in the near future.”
