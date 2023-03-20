sedgwickHRALC2

Rio Grande's Kayla Sedgwick (right) is greeted by her teammates at home plate after hitting a solo home run in the RedStorm's 5-2 game one win over Alice Lloyd College, Saturday afternoon, at Rio Softball Park. The RedStorm also took game two from the Eagles, 9-3. 

 Photo courtesy of Ron Butcher Photography

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande opened its 2023 River States Conference softball schedule in successful fashion and extended its overall winning streak to six straight on Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep of Alice Lloyd College at a frigid Rio Softball Park.

The RedStorm parlayed a strong pitching performance from Sydney Campolo into a 5-2 game one triumph, while Gabby Adams and Boo Sturgill had big days at the plate to fuel a 9-3 victory in the nightcap.


