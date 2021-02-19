The No. 12-ranked women's basketball program at Shawnee State turned the tables on Pikeville Thursday evening, Feb. 4, in Mid-South Conference action, overcoming an eight-point second quarter deficit against UPike by shooting 53.3 percent in the second half, getting a 35-point effort from Brandie Snow -- a career-high matcher -- and two double-doubles from Carson Roney and Anyia Pride in a 80-72 victory at Waller Gymnasium.
Shawnee State, who moved to 16-4 overall and 10-4 in Mid-South Conference competition with the victory, used a lineup of Snow, Roney, Pride, Abbie Kallner and Hagen Schaefer effectively. SSU not only shot 16-of-30 from the floor in the second half of competition, but also held UPike to 36.2 percent shooting likewise in a second half where Jeff Nickel's group outscored UPike by a 45-36 margin in the final 20 minutes of competition en route to the win.
"I thought that our kids did a good job of regrouping," Nickel said. "Some things didn't really go our way in the first quarter, and we got away from our gameplan, but I think that we got back to it in the second quarter and put ourselves in a really good position to make the push that we made in the second half. I felt that we were really consistent for the most part, outside of the last five minutes of that first quarter. We were pretty consistent and pretty steady with our gameplan. I am really proud of our kids."
Snow stands out with floor game
While helping Shawnee State move to 10-1 overall at home for the 2020-21 season, Brandie Snow proved to be tremendous in all areas for SSU. The 5-9 junior guard from Hartville, Ohio posted one of her best career second halves, notching 22 of her 35 tallies over the final 20 minutes of play while posting four of her five assists in the second frame, as well. Snow added in three steals, grabbed five of her eight rebounds in the opening half to help SSU win the rebounding battle by a 44-39 margin, and notched nine points over the game's final 4:47 to help put the contest on ice.
"Brandie did an outstanding job," Nickel said. "She played a complete game. She rebounded, defended, and moved the basketball really well. I felt like she had an excellent game."
Pride, Roney pounce on glass
Of Shawnee State's 44 rebounds in the eight-point victory over UPike, Anyia Pride and Carson Roney combined for nearly two-thirds of those as the pair turned in excellent second halves to help turn the tide.
Pride, who has been playing some of the best basketball of her career of late, added in another strong performance by notching nine of her 16 rebounds in the second half of action while adding in 11 points en route to the win. The junior from Cincinnati wasn't subbed out over the entirely of the game in the clutch MSC victory.
Roney, meanwhile, overcame a tough first quarter to finish the contest out strong in the second half, posting eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, a nasty block from the weakside and a steal while shooting 4-of-6 from the field over the game's final 20 minutes. She ultimately finished with a 13-rebound, 12-point performance herself.
"I thought that was one of the things that we didn't do in the loss to Pikeville (on Dec. 14)," Nickel said. "I thought that we did an outstanding job of hitting the glass and rebounding the basketball. I couldn't be more proud of the girls for how they attacked the glass. AP and Carson did an outstanding job of rebounding the ball for us."
Kallner key at PG
The starter at floor general for Shawnee State's last 16 contests, Abbie Kallner posted one of her best efforts for SSU Thursday evening, and proved to be as pivotal to the win as anybody. While leading the No. 12 SSU squad with eight assists to just three turnovers for a 2.66-to-1 turnover ratio, Kallner also hit three of her five attempts in the second half to post seven tallies, taking pressure off of Snow, Pride and Roney as a result. Like Pride, the sophomore from nearby Wheelersburg played all 40 minutes without a sub.
"Abbie had an excellent floor game," Nickel said. "I thought that she was an excellent three-level scorer tonight. She got to the basket, she hit her pull-ups, and she stroked the three-ball well. She really came up big, controlled the pace of play, got us in transition, slowed us down effectively, and got us in and out of our offensive sets. She did an outstanding job of running the floor game for us."
NEXT UP
Following its win over Pikeville (13-7, 9-7 MSC), Shawnee State will travel to Cumberlands (Ky.) Saturday afternoon as it pursues the season sweep. Additionally, Jeff Nickel's group has an opportunity to get program win No. 850 with a positive result in the 1:30 p.m. contest in Williamsburg, Ky.
"This is a big opportunity for us, going down there and playing," Nickel said. "It's always a tough place to play and a tough environment when you go on the road. I think it's going to be a big opportunity for us to build some momentum and continue that. We look forward to the opportunity and we're going to do the best that we can to play our game on Saturday."
