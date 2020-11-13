MIDDLETOWN — The River States Conference Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships for this year have been moved to the spring 2021 semester. The change has been made after approval from the RSC Council of Presidents.
The remainder of the fall season will be used to make up as many games as possible that have been postponed due to COVID-19. RSC men’s and women’s soccer teams have until Thanksgiving to play matches this fall. Any conference matches not completed by then will be played in the spring semester.
The RSC Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships are tentatively scheduled for April 1, 6 and 10 for women and April 8, 13 and 17 for men. The dates are offset for men and women this year due to the adjusted dates of the NAIA National Championship Opening Rounds.
The number of RSC postseason qualifying teams remain at six for each gender with the top two teams receiving byes into the semifinals. The higher seed hosts each playoff game as in the past.
The RSC Scheduling Committee will create the schedule for any matches that need to be made up in the spring. All regular-season matches must be made up prior to three days before the start of the conference postseason.
The winners of the RSC soccer championships will earn automatic qualification to the NAIA Men’s & Women’s Soccer National Championships, which will also be held in April 2021.
If there is one certainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that nothing is predictable or certain. Check back at the RSC website for any updates on the
