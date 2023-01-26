Skeens - ASB2

Rio Grande's Ella Skeens scored a single-game school record 50 points in Tuesday night's 99-59 rout of Asbury University at the Newt Oliver Arena. The Chillicothe, Ohio senior also had a game-high 12 rebounds and five steals in the victory. 

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande did not get a perfect performance from senior standout Ella Skeens on Tuesday night.

But the effort from the Chillicothe, Ohio product was pretty darn close.


