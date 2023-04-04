Rio Grande's Christen Risner hit a pair of home runs - a grand slam and a three-run shot - to lead the RedStorm in a 16-0 game one win over Carlow University, Sunday afternoon, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Rio swept the twin bill with a 10-2 triumph in game two.
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The University of Rio Grande scored early and often on Sunday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader from Carlow University by scores of 16-0 and 10-2 in River States Conference softball action at Fairhaven Park.
The RedStorm improved to 18-10 overall and 8-2 in the RSC with the victories.
Carlow dropped to 6-18 overall and 2-6 in league play as a result of the losses.
In Sunday's mercy rule-shortened opener, Rio grabbed a 3-0 lead after two innings before adding five additional markers in the third inning and scoring eight more times in the fourth.
Senior Christen Risner (Wheelersburg, OH) was the offensive star for head coach Chris Hammond's squad, clubbing the first two home runs of her career - a grand slam in the five-run third and a three-run shot in the eight-run fourth.
Junior Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH) went 3-for-3 with a double and a run batted in, while sophomore Peyton Young (Mt. Orab, OH) had two hits, including a double, and two RBI and junior Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) drove in a pair of runs with her first home run of the season.
Freshman Gabby Adams (Grove City, OH) also had two hits, including a double, and a run batted in for Rio.
Junior Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) scattered four hits and a walk while fanning three in the complete game shutout.
Clara Niglio started and took the loss for Carlow, allowing 11 hits and 14 runs - only seven of which were earned thanks to five Celtics' errors - over 3-2/3 innings.
Megan Pollinger went 2-for-3 with a double in the loss for the hosts.
In game two, Rio Grande spotted the Celtics a 2-0 first inning lead before storming back with 10 unanswered runs.
Junior Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) led Rio's 18-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a run batted in.
Freshman Kayla Sedgwick (Richwood, OH) had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs in the winning effort, while freshman Madison Perry (Portsmouth, OH) also had three hits and Adams finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Risner, sophomore Boo Sturgill (Wheelersburg, OH) and freshman Lexi Thompson (Shelby, OH) also had two hits apiece for the RedStorm and Young drove in a pair of runs.
Sophomore Hannah Beers (Springfield, OH) picked up the win in relief, allowing just three hits and striking out four over five scoreless innings.
Morgan Pierce started and lost for Carlow, allowing 17 hits and nine runs over 5-1/3 innings in the pitcher's circle.
Hannah Gallagher had three hits and Pollinger finished 2-for-3 in a losing cause for the Celtics, while Pierce had a two-run double which gave the home team its early lead.
Rio Grande returns to action on Monday afternoon, wrapping up its weekend trip to greater Pittsburgh with a twin bill against Point Park University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.