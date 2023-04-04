risnerCarlow2

Rio Grande's Christen Risner hit a pair of home runs - a grand slam and a three-run shot - to lead the RedStorm in a 16-0 game one win over Carlow University, Sunday afternoon, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Rio swept the twin bill with a 10-2 triumph in game two.

 File photo by Justyce Marcum

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The University of Rio Grande scored early and often on Sunday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader from Carlow University by scores of 16-0 and 10-2 in River States Conference softball action at Fairhaven Park.

The RedStorm improved to 18-10 overall and 8-2 in the RSC with the victories.


