Behind his two stellar times at the Youngstown State Invitational -- which resulted in a pair of NAIA National 'A' Standards in the 3,000 and 5,000 meter runs -- Shawnee State senior harrier Hunter Hoover was awarded with his first Mid-South Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor Monday afternoon by conference officials.
Hoover, who had already set a NAIA 'A' Standard mark with his 14:59.47 in the 5,000 meter run at the KCU Ice Breaker Meet last November in Grayson, Ky., obliterated not only his personal bests in the 5,000 meter run from an indoor perspective as well as the 3,000 meter run in general, but finished inside the top-five in both events.
On Friday, Hoover notched a indoor personal standard of 14:53.27 in the 5,000 meter run to finish in second place of 22 competitors at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational to best his previous indoor best in the event by 6.2 seconds and better the necessary NAIA National 'A' Standard by a whopping 12.73 seconds. He finished less than five seconds behind the winning time of 14:48.92, set by Walsh's Drew Roberts, and was one of four players to run a time under 15 minutes overall in the race.
In Saturday's event, Hoover posted an 8:24.22 in the 3,000 meter run, running third fastest in the 23-runner field. Hoover improved on his personal best by a whopping 25.58 seconds, and as a result, bettered the necessary NAIA 'A' Standard time by 17.78 seconds. He finished less than a second-and-a-half back of the 3,000 race winner, Ashland's Ian Johnson.
Hoover's new standards in both events have the senior third overall among all NAIA competitors in the 3,000 meters and fifth overall in the 5,000 meters. Fellow teammate Thryceton Deckard, who could've easily won the MSC Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor himself with his own NAIA 'A' Standard performance this past weekend, has a top-five NAIA performance in the one mile, with his 4:19.04 placing the senior fifth on the national leaderboard.
The conference award is Hoover's first in track and field, but his second overall as a runner. During the second week of official competition in Sept. 2019, Hoover was awarded with his first Mid-South Conference Cross Country Runner of the Week Award, which was the Waverly, Ohio native's first in the sport.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.