Western High School Boys Varsity Basketball Roster 2022-2023 Nov 23, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VARSITY# Name Ht. Pos. Gr.3 Tyler Kerns 5’6” G’ 104 Daniel Rodriguez 5’11” G 1010 Logan Lightle 6’0” G 1111 Drew Haggy 5’10” G 1012 Kameron Janes 6’0” G 1015 Colt Henderson 6’0” F 1220 Dakotah Hughes 5’7” G 1221 Alex Siliven 6’0” G 10# Name Ht. Pos. Gr.30 Cutter Clay 5’10” G 1033 Eli McQuay 6’0” F 1042 Chase Carter 6’2” F 1250 Zach Teed 6’2” F 12Head Coach: Doug WilliamsAssistant Coaches: Tyler Jimison, Jeremy McLeod, Austin Opperman and Noah Whitt Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tyler Kern Linguistics School Tyler Jimison Head Coach Sport Jeremy Mcleod Austin Opperman Doug Williams Noah Whitt Coach Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.