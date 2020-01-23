GIRLS
Piketon 44, Huntington 50
Waverly 58, Oak Hill 63
Eastern 45, Valley 42
Green 44, Western 30
Unioto 47, Westfall 36
Adena 61, Paint Valley 57
Southeastern 68, Zane Trace 31
New Boston 37, Ironton St. Joseph 29
Wheelersburg 56, Northwest 42
Minford 48, Portsmouth West 47
Clay 63, Symmes Valley 44
