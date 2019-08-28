Date;Opponent/Location;Time

8/17;SVC Preview @ PHS;TBA

8/20;@ Jackson;5:30

8/22;Green;5:00

8/27;@ Huntington;5:00

8/29;Adena;5:00

9/3;Paint Valley;5:00

9/5;@ Westfall;5:00

9/9;@ Peebles;5:30

9/10;Southeastern;5:00

9/11;@ Green;5:30

9/12;Zane Trace;5:00

9/17;@ Unioto;5:00

9/19;Huntington;5:00

9/21;Pike Co. Quad @ PHS;10:00

9/24;@ Adena;5:00

9/26;@ Paint Valley;5:00

9/30;North Adams;5:00

10/1;Westfall;5:00

10/3;Southeastern;5:00

10/8;@ Zane Trace;5:00

10/9;@ West Union;5:00

10/10;Unioto;5:00

