VARSTIY BOYS BASKETBALL

PIKE COUNTY:

Unioto 59, Piketon 54

Western 78, Ripley 42

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIKE COUNTY:

Eastern 53, Clay 26

Piketon 59, Logan Elm 36

VARSITY BOYS ELSEWHERE:

Zane Trace 60, Huntington 45

Logan Elm 42, Teays Valley 40

Valley 60, Oak Hill 35

