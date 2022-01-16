VARSTIY BOYS BASKETBALL
PIKE COUNTY:
Unioto 59, Piketon 54
Western 78, Ripley 42
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
PIKE COUNTY:
Eastern 53, Clay 26
Piketon 59, Logan Elm 36
VARSITY BOYS ELSEWHERE:
Zane Trace 60, Huntington 45
Logan Elm 42, Teays Valley 40
Valley 60, Oak Hill 35
