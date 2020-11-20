RIO GRANDE, OH – The Ohio Christian University Lady Trailblazers concluded their 2020 regular season on Saturday, facing the Red Storm from the University of Rio Grande on the road. It was the two programs second meeting of the season, with the Red Storm taking the opening match at OCU.
Saturday proved to be like the first matchup, as the Red Storm controlled momentum for most of the match, sweeping the Lady Trailblazers in straight sets. Ohio Christian finished with 16 points in the opening set, only to be held to 14 in the second and third.
Overall, attacking errors proved to be the biggest hiccup in OCU's attack, as the Lady Trailblazers struggled to pin the Red Storm back offensively. On the other end, Rio Grande finished with 24 assists on 24 kills for a mostly spotless performance.
Emily Holbrook (SO/Scott Depot, WV) led her squad with six kills, while also tallying two block assists. Seniors Dakotah Zaph (SR/Piketon, OH) and Brooke Mazzocca (SR/Green, OH) concluded their careers as Lady Trailblazers with four kills apiece, while Senior Autumn Paugh (SR/Gahanna, OH) finished with 12 digs.
"Even though things may not have gone our way today, we can still celebrate our success on the season," said Head Coach Rachael Bailes. "I am very proud and thankful for this senior class, as they have led us in ways we cannot measure. They led us on and off the court. They worked hard and believed in the big picture. They were selfless, unwaveringly motivated, and true leaders."
"We can walk away today proud of where our seniors leave us. A program strong in all the ways we hoped to be, because of a class that showed what it is like to be a warrior. We will see great strength in our future, and I can only continue to thank this team as they continue to devote to each other and to the future of the program."
