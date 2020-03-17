The National Hockey League made the decision to pause the 2019-20 season effective immediately after consultation with medical experts, local authorities and recent developments surrounding the coronavirus, a decision fully supported by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
There are still unanswered questions as to how this interruption of the season will affect team hockey and business operations in the near term. The club will take the necessary time to work with the NHL to properly address these issues and will share updates, including information for season tickets holders, individual game ticket buyers, business and community partners, early next week.
We want to thank our fans, community and business partners for their understanding, support and patience. Our hope is that everyone is healthy and safe, and we look forward to being together again and enjoying this great game soon.
