Darnell - Carlow

Rio Grande's Kaylee Darnell scored a career-high 27 points to lead the RedStorm in a 115-52 rout of Carlow University, Saturday afternoon, in Pittsburgh, Pa. 

 File photo by Justyce Marcum

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The University of Rio Grande women's basketball has long been known for its offensive prowess over the course of head coach David Smalley's 31-year tenure.

However, it had been some time since the RedStorm put on a performance like they did in Saturday afternoon's River States Conference matchup with Carlow University.


