Rio VB - Asbury

Rio Grande's Amanda Rarick goes airborne for one of her 21 kills in Tuesday night's win over Asbury at the Newt Oliver Arena. 

 Photo by AJ Clayton

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande scored eight of the final 11 winners and outlasted Asbury University in five sets, Tuesday night, in non-conference women's volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The RedStorm, who were playing for the first time in 17 days, got the win by scores of 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10.

