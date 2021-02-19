Despite another outstanding performance from Jacob Kline and an early 3-0 that the Shawnee State baseball program established as a result of Kline's performance at the plate, the Bears couldn't capture a winning result in their final Big League Camp contest in Marion, N.C. as SSU fell to Ohio Christian, 6-4, Sunday.
Shawnee State, who scored a run in each of the first three innings of play en route to its 3-0 lead, looked to be in command until the fourth frame of action, when Ohio Christian put up a crooked five-spot behind multi-hit days from the Trailblazers' Ian Rycenga, Noah Henry, and Andrew Daria, while Carter Hyde added in a two-RBI double of his own as well to help aid the five-run fourth.
SSU matched Ohio Christian's lone run in the top half of the fifth frame with a salvo in the bottom half of the sixth to cut the lead to a 6-4 margin, but couldn't get any closer in the two-run setback.
Kline, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bears, posted an outstanding start to his campaign, going .571 (8-of-14) over the weekend with two home runs, two doubles, two walks, 10 RBI and three runs scored in all. Noah Sniadach (1-for-3), Javier Santiago (1-for-2), Damion Coleman (1-for-3, run scored) and Danny McGuire (1-for-4, RBI) joined Kline as the main contributors in Sunday's effort.
Shawnee State is scheduled to get back to action next weekend with a three-game set at Brewton-Parker in Mount Vernon, Ga. The opener is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 in Mount Vernon.
Waverly grad Logan Kottonbrook pitched an inning of relief for OCU. Valley grad and former Waverly Post 142 Shocker Tanner Cunningham also recorded a pair of outs in a brief relief appearance.
