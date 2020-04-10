Grayson, KY – Kentucky Christian University is pleased to announce the hiring of Cory Gardner as the new head softball coach. The former head coach at Cincinnati Christian University, Gardner brings head coaching experience and recruiting success to the position following the retirement of Coach Miller.
The Morehead, KY native graduated from Rowan County High School in 2005 as a three-sport athlete (basketball, soccer, and baseball) and has the distinction of competing in three different state tournaments during his scholastic career.
Following his high school graduation, he attended Morehead State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in University Studies. While on campus, he served as a men's basketball student manager in preparation for a much-anticipated coaching career. Gardner has found great success in all his coaching positions beginning as an Assistant Men's Basketball Coach at Virginia Intermont College (NAIA), Union College (NAIA) and Cincinnati Christian University (NAIA). In 2015, Gardner got his first head coaching job as he was hired to be the inaugural women's softball coach at Cincinnati Christian University.
During his stint at CCU, Coach Gardner's teams earned the following accolades:
Back-to-back-to-back 20+ win seasons (2017, 2018, 2019)
NCCAA I Regional Champions (2018)
Two NCCAA I World Series Appearance (2018, 2019)
14 River States (NAIA) All-Conference Players (4 Seasons Combined)
10 NCCAA I All-Region Players (4 Seasons Combined)
Five NCCAA I All-Americans (4 Seasons Combined)
Maintained a 3.15+ GPA in each season.
Averaged 300+ hours of community service each academic year.
Throughout his tenure at CCU, Gardner held various roles in the athletic department. He served as the Head Men's Basketball Coach (2019), Compliance Coordinator (2016-2018), Assistant Athletic Director (2018-2019).
Gardner commented on him being tabbed as the new KCU Head Softball Coach: "I am extremely grateful to Mr. Fipps and President Allcorn for the opportunity to be the next Head Softball Coach at KCU. I am beyond appreciative for the opportunity to lead the program. I was born and raised in the mountains of eastern Kentucky and it's a great opportunity to come back home and do something that I am passionate about. We will recruit athletes who fit the mission of the university and athletes that will fit the mission of the softball program. KCU is a very special place and I will work tirelessly to ensure that KCU softball becomes a transformative experience for our players and a program that our students, alumni, and community will be proud of. The basis of our program will be built on communication, accountability, structure, and toughness."
The entire KCU family welcomes Coach Gardner to campus!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.