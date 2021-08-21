Date Location/Opponent Time

8/24 Ironton St. Joseph 5:30

8/26 @ Northwest 5:00

8/28 @ Warren TBA

8/30 Wheelersburg 5:30

9/2 @ Minford 6:00

9/7 Eastern Brown 7:30

9/9 @ Portsmouth West 5:30

9/14 Northwest 5:30

9/16 @ Ironton St. Joseph 5:30

9/18 @ Gallia Academy 11:00

9/23 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

9/30 Minford 5:30

10/7 @ Unioto 5:30

10/11 Miami Trace 5:30

10/14 Portsmouth West 5:30

