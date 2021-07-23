Fresh off a year where he rewrote the single-season home run record book, Jacob Kline continues to pile onto a personally amazing 2021 as the junior obtained CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-District 1 Baseball honors for his work academically and athletically.
Kline, who capped off a fantastic season by breaking the Shawnee State single-season home run record in his 46th and final game of the season, hit .365 with 20 home runs and 66 RBI. This season marked a vast improvement for Kline from the 2020 season, where Kline hit .333 with a home run and nine RBI in 20 games.
The junior led Shawnee State in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage (.751), .OPS (1.18), runs scored (46), and total bases (136) while finishing second among everyday players in batting average. Of his 66 hits on the season, an astonishing 29 of them (43.9 percent) were extra base hits. Kline earned First-Team All-MSC accolades as a result.
Academically and from a personal standpoint, Kline tied for the highest grade point average (3.92 with 140 hours of academic credit) of any player of sophomore or greater academic standing on the Shawnee State baseball roster, all while being Shawnee State's representative on the Mid-South Conference's Champions of Character Team to boot. He has played and started in each of the Bears' 66 contests over the last two seasons -- the only SSU player to accomplish such a feat.
Kline, who beat out baseball players from 21 different states to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District 1 honors, was one of a dozen players honored Thursday afternoon.
