BOYS

Waverly 62, South Webster 50

Western 61, Paint Valley 54

Eastern 47, NW 50 - 2OT

Zane Trace 53, Vinton County 44

Wellston 59, Miller 43

Whiteoak 71, Lynchburg-Clay 54

Chesapeake 64, Rock Hill 56

Fairland 89, Coal Grove 64

GIRLS

Zane Trace 27, Westfall 38

Huntington 44, Adena 52

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Recommended for you


Load comments