BOYS
Waverly 62, South Webster 50
Western 61, Paint Valley 54
Eastern 47, NW 50 - 2OT
Zane Trace 53, Vinton County 44
Wellston 59, Miller 43
Whiteoak 71, Lynchburg-Clay 54
Chesapeake 64, Rock Hill 56
Fairland 89, Coal Grove 64
GIRLS
Zane Trace 27, Westfall 38
Huntington 44, Adena 52
