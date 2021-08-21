Date Match/Location Time
8/5 Portsmouth Invite @ Elks 8:00
8/10 Esquire @ Barboursville 1:00
8/16 Quad @ Crown Hill 4:30
8/17 Tri @ Big Beaver Creek 1:00
8/18 SVC #1 @ Crown Hill 4:30
8/19 @ Chillicothe Country Club 4:30
8/23 Quad @ Dogwood 4:30
8/26 SVC #2 @ Dogwood 4:30
8/28 @ Crown Hill Invite 8:00
9/1 Quad @ Pickaway Country Club 4:30
9/2 SVC #3 @ Pickaway Country Club 4:30
9/7 Quad @ Valley Vista 4:30
9/9 SVC #4 @ Valley Vista 4:30
9/13 Quad @ Big Beaver Creek 4:30
9/14 JV Quad @ Big Beaver Creek 4:30
9/15 SVC #5 @ Big Beaver Creek 4:30
9/17 JV Tri @ Jaycees 4:00
9/20 Quad @ Jaycees 4:30
9/22 SVC #6 @ Jaycees 4:30
