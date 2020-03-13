Due to the directives of the Commissioner of the OHSAA, Mr. Jerry Snodgrass, the Southern Ohio Conference was be forced to postpone the basketball all-star game. The game will be held at a later date.
“We think it is important to honor our all-league players and champions in basketball, and we have the game at a later date,” said Dave Stamm, the league’s secretary/treasurer in an email.
