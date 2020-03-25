CIRCLEVILLE, OH – Following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, senior Staci Pertuset (SR/West Union, OH) has been named to the NAIA All-American Honorable Mention list, joining others from around the country.
Pertuset helped lead the Lady Trailblazers to multiple new heights during the year, including new team records, an incredible River States Conference tournament run, and the team's first ever appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.
At the end of the season, Pertuset's stat line spoke for itself, as she led NAIA DII in steals per game (4.9) and total steals (158), while also ranking in the top five for points per game (21.1) and total points (676).
"This award was well earned," said Head Coach Brenda Baker. "Staci is a special player and has been fun to watch her grow over the last few years. We will definitely miss her next year and wish her the best in her future endeavors."
To see the complete list of award winners from the NAIA National Office, please click here.
