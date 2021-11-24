# Name Gr.

3 Breleigh Tackett 9

5 Sophia Rhoades 10

10 Jordyn Rittenhouse 11

12 Kerrigan Marhoover 9

13 Taylor Grooms 12

15 Alyssa Marhoover 12

21 Arieanna Teed 9

22 Chloe Beekman 12

23 Kenzi Ferneau 12

40 Macie Colburn 9

45 Emma Henderson 11

Head Coach: Mike Jordan

Assistant Coaches: Mallorie Williams, Kami Knight

