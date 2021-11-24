# Name Gr.
3 Breleigh Tackett 9
5 Sophia Rhoades 10
10 Jordyn Rittenhouse 11
12 Kerrigan Marhoover 9
13 Taylor Grooms 12
15 Alyssa Marhoover 12
21 Arieanna Teed 9
22 Chloe Beekman 12
23 Kenzi Ferneau 12
40 Macie Colburn 9
45 Emma Henderson 11
Head Coach: Mike Jordan
Assistant Coaches: Mallorie Williams, Kami Knight
