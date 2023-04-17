Campolo - PPU2

Rio Grande's Sydney Campolo slides home safely with the go-ahead run in Saturday's 2-1 game one win over Point Park University at Rio Softball Park. The RedStorm swept their River States Conference doubleheader with a 5-1 win over the Pioneers in game two. 

 Photo courtesy of Ron Butcher Photography

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande's second go-around with Point Park University provided some drastically different results.

Nearly two weeks to the day after dropping both ends of a doubleheader to the Pioneers in Pittsburgh, the RedStorm turned the tables with a pair of late rallies to post a sweep of their River States Conference East Division rival, Saturday afternoon, in twin bill action at Rio Softball Park.


