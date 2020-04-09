When Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all Ohio schools to close for three weeks at the onset of the coronavirus, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) immediately went to work and rolled out plans for a delayed start to the spring sports season.
Originally, all K-12 schools were instructed to close at the conclusion of the school day on Monday, March 16 and remain closed through Friday, April 3. However, with the cases still on the rise and much uncertainty, an updated order was signed Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D. MPH. It began on 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 6 and will last through 11:59 p.m. on May 1.
With that order, schools are to remain closed. In turn, that forced the OHSAA to reevaluate what the next steps would be for a delayed spring sports season.
The OHSAA posted a school administrators update on Wednesday, April 8, from Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. The information was shared with the various district athletic boards and schools in advance of being shared publicly on the OHSAA website.
The memo from Snodgrass shared that the OHSAA continues to stay in close contact with the state's leadership relative to stay-at-home orders.
If schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports will be cancelled in Ohio.
The mandatory no-contact period remains in place until at least May 1. No practices or group workouts may occur through this date.
No-contact does not mean ‘electronic’ communication is not permitted. In fact, the OHSAA encourages coaches to maintain correspondence, provide workouts, etc. to individuals.
The dates for a spring season and tournaments are tentative. Snodgrass said that the OHSAA is continuing with the governor’s optimistic direction that schools will re-open on May 4, saying they must plan for the return even if that ends up changing.
If students return to school on May 4, the following schedule has been adopted for spring sports. Specific information relative to sectional and district tournaments, playing dates, seeding procedures, game sites, will all be provided in communications from the respective six district athletic boards.
If for any reason specific sites are shut down due to governor’s orders, all sites will be shut down and a tournament will not be held.
In baseball, the non-interscholastic date is May 4, with an acclimation period from May 4-8. The season will begin on May 9 with tournament entry/withdrawal listed as May 11. Tournament entry/withdrawal with penalty falls under the dates of May 12-15. The tournament draw/coaches meeting is scheduled for May 17. Sectional tournaments can be played May 23-30 and cannot start any earlier than those dates. District tournaments are listed as being from June 1-6, followed by the regional tourney dates of June 11 and 12. The state tournament is set June 19-21. The season concludes June 27. Baseball state tournament dates were chosen based on the availability of Akron's Canal Park and are subject to change.
Softball follows a similar timeline to start. The non-interscholastic date is May 4, with an acclimation period from May 4-8, and the season will begin on May 9. The tournament entry/withdrawal date listed as May 18. Tournament entry/withdrawal with penalty falls under the dates of May 19-22. The tournament draw/coaches meeting is scheduled for May 24. Sectional tournaments can be played May 30-June 6 and cannot start any earlier than that. District tournaments are listed as being from June 8-13, followed by regional action June 15-20. The state tournament is scheduled for June 25-27. The season concludes July 4. The state tournament dates were selected based on the availability of Akron's Firestone Stadium and are subject to change.
For tennis, the non-interscholastic date is May 4, followed by an acclimation period from May 4-8. The season will begin on May 9. The tournament entry/withdrawal date is listed as May 19. Tournament entry/withdrawal with penalty falls May 19-22. The tournament draw/coaches meeting is scheduled for May 24. The sectional tournament can be held May 30-June 6 and cannot start any earlier than those dates. The district is slated for June 8-13, followed by the state tournament June 18-20. The season concludes June 27.
For track and field, the non-interscholastic date is May 4, with the acclimation period May 4-8. The season begins May 9. Tournament entry/withdrawal is May 25. Tournament entry/withdraw with penalty is May 26-29. The tournament draw/coaches meeting is set for May 31, followed by the district tournament June 9-13. Regional action is slated for June 17-20, and the state tournament is set for June 26-27. The season will conclude on June 27.
Athletic facilities at Ohio State University will not be available in June to host the state track and field meet, so the state tournament will be split into three different sites, per division, including Division I at Hilliard Darby; Division II at Pickerington North; and Division III at Westerville North.
Although the regular season(s) will be much shorter, schools can continue scheduling contests until the end of the season.
If any type of non-interscholastic participation becomes permitted by governors’ orders and has been occurring (which is doubtful) it must be concluded by May 4.
“We continue to applaud each of you for helping provide guidance and leadership to your coaches and your efforts to keep students engaged,” Snodgrass wrote to school administrators in the memo.
“This crisis has heightened the awareness that students want to be back in the classroom. Teachers want students back in the classroom. In our solid belief that school-based athletic programs are an extension of the classroom, we hold that same belief for our student-athletes and coaches. Getting kids back with coaches is much more than winning and we feel it a vital part of returning life to normalcy.”
