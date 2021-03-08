Hosted by Piketon Baseball staff and players

Hitting, Pitching, Throwing, Infield, Outfield

WHEN: Saturday, March 13th 9-11:30

WHERE: Fieldhouse

WHO: Grades 3-8

COST: $30 per child pre-register, $35 at door (T-Shirt provided to all camp participants)

*Checks ($30 fee) made payable to Piketon Baseball. Checks with completed registration form can be mailed to:

Piketon High School

1414 Piketon Road

Piketon, OH 45661

Attn: Coach Teeters

Contact Coach Teeters at 740-708-9712 or jonathan.teeters@redstreaks.org for any questions.

