Hosted by Piketon Baseball staff and players
Hitting, Pitching, Throwing, Infield, Outfield
WHEN: Saturday, March 13th 9-11:30
WHERE: Fieldhouse
WHO: Grades 3-8
COST: $30 per child pre-register, $35 at door (T-Shirt provided to all camp participants)
*Checks ($30 fee) made payable to Piketon Baseball. Checks with completed registration form can be mailed to:
Piketon High School
1414 Piketon Road
Piketon, OH 45661
Attn: Coach Teeters
Contact Coach Teeters at 740-708-9712 or jonathan.teeters@redstreaks.org for any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.