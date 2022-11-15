All-RSC VB2

Rio Grande's Amanda Rarick (top left) and Avery Huntzinger (top right) were named to the All-River States Conference Volleyball First Team, while Jess Youse (lower left) and Shalea Byrd (lower right) were named to the All-RSC Second Team. 

 Photo courtesy of Rio Grande Sports Information

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The University of Rio Grande placed two players each on the 2022 All-River States Conference Volleyball first and second teams.

League officials announced all-conference teams and individual award winners during Friday's opening day of the RSC Volleyball Championship, which is being hosted by Point Park University.


