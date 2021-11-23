Date Location/Opponent Time

11/30 Huntington @ Western 6:00

12/1 Piketon @ Western 6:00

12/4 North Adams 6:00

12/7 Portsmouth West 6:00

12/10 Oak Hill 6:00

12/11 Green 6:00

12/14 @ Wheelersburg 6:00

12/17 @ Valley 6:00

12/21 Waverly 6:00

1/4 @ Minford 6:00

1/7 South Webster 6:00

1/11 Northwest 6:00

1/14 New Hope Christian 6:00

1/18 @ Portsmouth West 6:00

1/21 @ Oak Hill 6:00

1/25 Wheelersburg 6:00

1/28 Valley 6:00

1/29 Western 6:00

2/1 @ Waverly 6:00

2/4 Minford 6:00

2/8 @ South Webster 6:00

2/12 @ Northwest 6:00

