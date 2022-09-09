The SSU women and men's cross country teams started their seasons off on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Kokomo Cougar Classic in Kokomo, Indiana.
The women's team finished in 3rd place. Jozi Brown (SR/McConnelsville, Ohio) helped the team out by finishing 3rd in the race with a time of 19:38.30. Following Brown, Mikella Meddock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) (8th, 20:47.50), Elizabeth Middleton (15th, 21:51.00), Deanna Hall (JR/Proctorville, Ohio) (16th, 22:03.00), and Paige Abbinante (FR) (19th, 22:22.80) all finished in the top-20.
On the men's side, the Bears came home with a 1st place finish as a team. The men were led by Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio). Kammler finished in 1st place with a time of 15:38.50. Also finishing in the top-10 were Cody Booth (SR) (4th, 16:11.40), Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) (5th, 16:27.60), Alex Morris (SO/Wheelersburg, Ohio) (6th, 16:30.10), and Logan Boggs (JR/Ironton, Ohio) (8th, 16:40.30). Landen Smith (SO/McDermott, Ohio) (11th), Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio) (13th), Kailan Marshall (FR/Lucasville, Ohio) (14th), and Malachi Shugert (SO/Rossford, Ohio) (17th) all finished in the top-20. Matthew Rauch (SO/Vincent, Ohio) (27th), Jack Monroe (FR) (29th), Zach Sharrock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) (31st), and Jared Flowers (FR) (37th) rounded it out for the Bears.
The Bears will be back in action at the All-Ohio race in Cedarville on September 16.
