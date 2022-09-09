SSU CC - Aug. 27 Kokomo
The SSU women and men's cross country teams started their seasons off on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Kokomo Cougar Classic in Kokomo, Indiana.

The women's team finished in 3rd place. Jozi Brown (SR/McConnelsville, Ohio) helped the team out by finishing 3rd in the race with a time of 19:38.30. Following Brown, Mikella Meddock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) (8th, 20:47.50), Elizabeth Middleton (15th, 21:51.00), Deanna Hall (JR/Proctorville, Ohio) (16th, 22:03.00), and Paige Abbinante (FR) (19th, 22:22.80) all finished in the top-20.

