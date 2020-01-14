BOYS
Waverly 63, Valley 61 (OT)
Wester 63, Notre Dame 39
Portsmouth 72, Coal Grove 61
Minford 84, Northwest 51
Oak Hill 38, Portsmouth West 32
Fairland 64, Ironton 46
GIRLS
Southeastern 40, Piketon 22
Westfall 47, Adena 40
Unioto 56, Huntington 29
Paint Valley 53, Zane Trace 50
