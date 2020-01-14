BOYS

Waverly 63, Valley 61 (OT)

Wester 63, Notre Dame 39

Portsmouth 72, Coal Grove 61

Minford 84, Northwest 51

Oak Hill 38, Portsmouth West 32

Fairland 64, Ironton 46

GIRLS

Southeastern 40, Piketon 22

Westfall 47, Adena 40

Unioto 56, Huntington 29

Paint Valley 53, Zane Trace 50

Load comments