MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande has placed five players on the 2019-20 River States Conference Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team.
Student-athletes named are those who have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and are nominated by their institution.
Sixty student-athletes were named to this year’s team.
Rio Grande’s list of honorees included senior Megan Duduit (Minford, OH), junior Makayla Liedtke (Beverly, OH), sophomore Avery Harper (Seaman, OH, and the freshman duo of Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) and Aaliyah Howell (Gallipolis, OH).
WVU Tech led all programs with 11 team members named.
The NAIA sponsors a similar award program, the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.