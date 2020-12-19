Date Location/Opponent Time

11/28 @ Southeastern 6:00

12/4 @ Symmes Valley 6:00

12/8 @ Paint Valley 6:00

12/11 @ Clay 6:00

12/12 Peebles 6:00

12/15 @ Green 6:00

12/18 East 6:00

12/28 @ Waverly Holiday Classic 6:00

12/29 @ Waverly Holiday Classic 6:00

1/5 @ New Boston 6:00

1/8 Notre Dame 6:00

1/9 Manchester 2:00

1/12 Symmes Valley 6:00

1/16 Fairfield @ NAHS 1:30

1/19 Clay 6:00

1/22 Green (Homecoming; 6:00

1/29 New Boston 6:00

1/30 Eastern (SS) 2:00

2/5 @ East 6:00

2/6 @ Ironton St. Joseph 6:00

2/12 @ Notre Dame 6:00

Note: These schedules were submitted prior to basketball season. They are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.

