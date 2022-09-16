SSU joins RSC graphic
Shawnee State University announced Tuesday, Sept. 13, that its athletics program has been accepted as a full member of the NAIA River States Conference and will join conference play in the 2023-24 academic year. SSU will transition into the River States Conference next fall. This year, SSU Athletics will continue to compete in the Mid-South Conference.

"We're excited about joining the River States Conference and renewing relationships with former rivals," SSU President Jeff Bauer said. "The RSC is more aligned with us geographically and provides opportunities for us to continue to partner with institutions in our region to advance intercollegiate athletics."

