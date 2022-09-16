Shawnee State University announced Tuesday, Sept. 13, that its athletics program has been accepted as a full member of the NAIA River States Conference and will join conference play in the 2023-24 academic year. SSU will transition into the River States Conference next fall. This year, SSU Athletics will continue to compete in the Mid-South Conference.
"We're excited about joining the River States Conference and renewing relationships with former rivals," SSU President Jeff Bauer said. "The RSC is more aligned with us geographically and provides opportunities for us to continue to partner with institutions in our region to advance intercollegiate athletics."
Jeff Hamilton, SSU Athletics Director said that the student-athlete experience was an important consideration in the move to the River States Conference.
"Many of our teams currently play RSC opponents in non-conference match-ups, so we are familiar with all the schools in this conference. The geographic proximity and travel distance will help our students with their academic schedules and missed class time. It will also be very beneficial for our athletes' families, traveling to see them play in person, which we feel is important for their experience as college athletes."
Shawnee State will reconnect with historical rivals, including the University of Rio Grande and Ohio Christian University, after joining the RSC. When traveling for the RSC contests, Hamilton explained that the farthest trip will be around five hours, reducing travel time in about half from the Mid-South. The average travel time in the RSC is less than three hours
"Shawnee State is a well-regarded, highly functioning current NAIA member who operates very competitive programs. We are excited to have them join the River States Conference next year," River States Commissioner Michael Schell said about Shawnee State joining the conference.
The RSC is comprised of five states in the Mid-West region, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Shawnee State will compete with the following schools next season: Indiana University Southeast (New Albany, IN), Indiana University East (Richmond, IN), Indiana University Kokomo (Kokomo, IN), Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College (Saint Mary of the Woods, IN), Oakland City University (Oakland City, IN), Brescia University (Owensboro, KY), Alice Lloyd College (Pippa Passes, KY), Midway University (Midway, KY), the University of Rio Grande (Rio Grande, OH), Ohio Christian University (Circleville, OH, Point Park University (Pittsburgh, PA), and West Virginia Tech (Beckley, WV). The River States East and West divisions for some of its sports including basketball, volleyball, and softball.
