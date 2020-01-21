Saturday, Jan. 18
GIRLS
Zane Trace 51, Eastern 58
ZTHS - 7 17 18 15 - 51
EHS - 10 10 19 19 - 58
ZANE TRACE (51) — Hannah Kerr 0 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lane 4 3 2-4 19, Alexis Guffey 1 0 2-4 4, Emily Allen 6 0 3-6 15, Alara Crow 1 0 3-4 5, Gracey McCullough 2 0 1-2 5, Maddie Rittenhouse 0 0 0-0 0, Kinley May 1 0 1-2 3, Kursten O’Neil 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 3 12-22 51.
EASTERN (58) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Cochenour 0 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Greene 0 1 2-3 5, Chloe’ Dixon 0 0 1-2 1, Abby Cochenour 6 4 18-25 42, Andee Lester 1 0 3-4 5, TOTALS 9 5 25-36 58.
BOYS
Western 68, Eastern 59
WHS - 11 19 14 24 - 68
EHS - 11 22 15 11 - 59
WESTERN (68) — Coleman Gibson 0 0 0-0 0, Kolten Miller 3 2 4-8 16, Maveric Ferneau 0 7 0-0 21, Colton Montgomery 2 2 3-3 13, Broc Jordan 4 0 3-4 11, Shelden Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Beckett 3 0 1-2 7, Noah Whitt 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 11 11-17 68.
EASTERN (59) — Dillion Mattox 4 0 3-5 11, Hunter Cochenour 10 3 1-2 30, Neil Leist 1 2 0-0 8, Brennen Slusher 0 1 0-0 3, Chase Carter 2 0 2-2 6, Gabe McBee 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Tribby 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 17 6 7-11 59.
Piketon 41, Adena 59
PHS - 15 8 10 8 - 41
AHS - 12 13 16 18 - 59
PIKETON (41) — Levi Gullion 3 0 0-0 6, Shane Leedy 4 1 1-3 12, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-0 3, Logan Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Chandler 4 1 3-3 14, Donn Bowles 0 0 0-0 0, Tra Swayne 2 0 0-2 4, Tre Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Tyree Harris 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 14 3 4-8 41.
ADENA (59) — N. Throckmorton 2 0 0-2 4, D. McDonald 2 1 3-3 10, J. Garrison 1 0 0-0 2, D. Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, B. Cheesebrew 0 0 0-0 0, L. Bennett 6 3 0-0 21, P. Sykes 1 3 0-0 11, C. Rawlings 0 0 0-0 0, B. Smith 0 0 0-0 0, C. McKee 1 0 0-0 2, J. Shipley 0 3 0-0 9, A. Vickers 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 10 3-5 59.
Monday, Jan. 20
GIRLS
Minford 32, Waverly 38
MHS - 7 10 7 6 - 32
WHS - 6 12 7 13 - 38
MINFORD (32) — Makayla Watters 0 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Watters 0 0 0-0 0, Livi Shonkwiler 5 0 0-0 10, Maddie Slusher 1 1 0-0 5, Hannah Tolle 2 1 0-0 7, Ally Coriel 4 0 0-0 8, Ali Brumfield 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Mougey 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 13 2 0-0 32.
WAVERLY (38) — Carli Knight 1 0 0-0 2, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 2-2 2, Zoiee Smith 1 0 5-6 7, Sarah Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Paige Carter 7 0 4-5 18, Kelli Stewart 3 0 1-3 7, Raelynn Dale 0 0 2-2 2, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 0 14-18 38.
