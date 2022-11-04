rsc wsoc 1920x1080b

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande grabbed the No. 5 seed in the 2022 River States Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, which begins Saturday at campus sites.

The RedStorm will square off with the fourth-seeded Mighty Oaks of Oakland City University in the quarterfinal round of the six-team tournament on Saturday, at 2 p.m. EST.


