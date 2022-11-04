MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande grabbed the No. 5 seed in the 2022 River States Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, which begins Saturday at campus sites.
The RedStorm will square off with the fourth-seeded Mighty Oaks of Oakland City University in the quarterfinal round of the six-team tournament on Saturday, at 2 p.m. EST.
Rio Grande (4-10-3 overall, 4-4-2 RSC) won the regular season meeting between the two teams, 2-1, on Oct. 8 at Evan E. Davis Field in Rio Grande.
Oakland City finished its regular season schedule at 9-4-2 overall and 6-3-1 in conference play.
Saturday’s winner will advance to the semifinal round and will face top-seeded Point Park University (10-6-1 overall, 9-0-1 RSC) next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The other half of the bracket features sixth-seeded Brescia University (7-8-1 overall, 4-5-1 RSC) traveling to No. 3-seed Indiana University East (6-4-8 overall, 5-1-4 RSC) for the quarterfinal round on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The winner will move into a semifinal tilt at No. 2 seed Indiana University Kokomo (12-2-3 overall, 8-1-1 RSC) next Wednesday, at 7 p.m.
The finals are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, at the site of the highest remaining seed.
All games of the RSC Women’s Soccer Championship will be streamed on the RSC Game Central. Log on for live streaming video on a pay-per-view basis for a single-game or tournament (5 games) package.
