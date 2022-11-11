bevo logo2

RIO GRANDE, Ohio – The University of Rio Grande men's and women's basketball teams will play host to the 40th Annual Bevo Francis Classic, Friday and Saturday, at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The annual event, which honors the life of Rio Grande basketball legend and NAIA Hall of Famer Clarence "Bevo" Francis - as well as the members of the 1952-54 Redmen team - coincides with Homecoming festivities on the URG campus and features four games each day.


