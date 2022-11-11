RIO GRANDE, Ohio – The University of Rio Grande men's and women's basketball teams will play host to the 40th Annual Bevo Francis Classic, Friday and Saturday, at the Newt Oliver Arena.
The annual event, which honors the life of Rio Grande basketball legend and NAIA Hall of Famer Clarence "Bevo" Francis - as well as the members of the 1952-54 Redmen team - coincides with Homecoming festivities on the URG campus and features four games each day.
The women's games on Friday feature Midway University (1-1) - which lost to Rio Grande in last year's River States Conference Tournament championship game - against Cumberland (Tenn.) University (2-0) of the Mid-South Conference in the 1 p.m. opener, while the RedStorm will battle NAIA No. 14 Bryan (Tenn.) College (1-1) at 5 p.m.
Rio Grande, which is ranked 20th in the NAIA coaches' poll, is off to a 3-0 start.
Friday's men's schedule includes Indiana University Kokomo (3-0) taking on Washington Adventist (2-0) at 3 p.m., while Rio Grande (1-3) tangles with Carolina University (1-1) - a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) - in the 7 p.m. nightcap.
Saturday's schedule gets underway at 11 a.m. with Midway meeting Bryan in women's play, while IU Kokomo will face Carolina in men's action at 1 p.m.
The Rio women will entertain Cumberland on Saturday at 3 p.m., while the RedStorm men wrap up things against Washington Adventist on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The weekend also includes the formal induction of four new members to the Rio Grande Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the school's annual Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, at 6 p.m., in the Rio Alumni Heritage Room of Davis University Center.
The Class of 2022 is comprised of a trio of women's basketball standouts - Sarah Bonar, Brianna Thomas and Leah Kendro - and long-time men's basketball coach Earl Thomas.
The quartet will be introduced - along with all other returning Hall of Fame members - following the conclusion of the Rio Grande women's game on Saturday.
