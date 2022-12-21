COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew today announced its preseason schedule in advance of the 2023 Major League Soccer season. In addition to training at the Crew’s home base at the OhioHealth Performance Center, the Crew’s preseason will include training camps in Port St. Lucie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Crew players are set to report on Jan. 6. Following entrance physicals and testing, new Head Coach Wilfried Nancy will assemble the group for the first time and train from Jan. 9-15 in the seasonal bubble encompassing the field at Historic Crew Stadium. The team will then travel to South Florida for the first trip of the preseason, where the Black & Gold will train in Port St. Lucie from Jan. 16-27.


