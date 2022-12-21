COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew today announced its preseason schedule in advance of the 2023 Major League Soccer season. In addition to training at the Crew’s home base at the OhioHealth Performance Center, the Crew’s preseason will include training camps in Port St. Lucie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Crew players are set to report on Jan. 6. Following entrance physicals and testing, new Head Coach Wilfried Nancy will assemble the group for the first time and train from Jan. 9-15 in the seasonal bubble encompassing the field at Historic Crew Stadium. The team will then travel to South Florida for the first trip of the preseason, where the Black & Gold will train in Port St. Lucie from Jan. 16-27.
The Crew returns to Columbus and will train in-market from Jan. 28 – Feb. 5, before heading to Fort Lauderdale for the second trip of the preseason (Feb. 6-18).
Information on preseason media availabilities, in addition to friendly dates, will be shared in the coming weeks.
As previously announced, the Crew begins its 28th MLS season on the road against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Feb. 25 and hosts D.C. United for the home opener at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Fans looking to secure their seat for the home opener can purchase the 2023 Season Premier Holiday Pack, which includes two limited-edition scarves and four tickets to the Crew’s match at Lower.com Field on March 4, starting at just $159. Perfect for gifting, Holiday Packs can be purchased here.
Single-game tickets are now on-sale for the general public and are available here.
Soccer fans looking to experience Crew matches have a number of options as Season Ticket Membership for the 2023 season, which are currently on sale, includes benefits such as a subscription to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, exclusive, member-only events, a discount at the Crew Shop, monthly, interest free payment plans, the ability to purchase discounted parking, pre-sale access to all events at Lower.com Field, Historic Crew Stadium and FirstEnergy Stadium, and a dedicated account manager and service representative. Fans interested in purchasing Season Ticket Memberships are encouraged to call 614-447-2739, email seasontickets@columbuscrew.com, or visit www.columbuscrew.com/tickets/memberships to get connected with a Season Ticket Member representative.
COLUMBUS CREW 2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
January 6: Players report
January 7-8: Entrance physicals and testing
January 9-15: Training at OhioHealth Performance Center
January 16-27: Training camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Jan. 28–Feb. 5: Training at OhioHealth Performance Center
February 6-18: Training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
February 25: 2023 MLS Season Opener at Philadelphia Union
March 4: 2023 Home Opener at Lower.com Field vs. D.C. United
All dates are subject to change.
ABOUT COLUMBUS CREW
Columbus Crew is the first club in Major League Soccer. The Crew is operated by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards Family. The Black & Gold are the 2021 Campeones Cup winners. The Club has won two MLS Cup championships in 2008 and 2020, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2002, as well as MLS Supporters’ Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009. The 2022 campaign was the Crew’s 27th season in MLS as well as the Club’s first full season at Lower.com Field.
