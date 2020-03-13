SIOUX CITY, IA – A year of history and memories ended on Thursday afternoon, as the Ohio Christian University Lady Trailblazers lost in the round of 32 in the 2020 NAIA DII Women's Basketball Tournament. Facing the #1 seed in the Duer bracket, the #6 seeded Lady Trailblazers lost to the Fire of Southeastern University 107-55.
Entering the day following an electric run in the River States Conference Tournament, the Lady Trailblazers found themselves as a large underdog against the Fire, a team that ranked #1 in Division II for most of the regular season.
The Trailblazers came out strong early with 13-10 run powered by Mercedez Moore (FR/Indianapolis, IN)'s nine points but allowed a large run in the second quarter to give Southeastern a favorable halftime lead. Despite slowing the Fire's attack, OCU could not recover offensively to keep pace as the Fire kept attacking.
Despite the loss, Ohio Christian will look back on the 2019-20 season with much to be pleased with. A year that was predicted to end with the Lady Trailblazer at the bottom of the standings ended in Ohio Christian University's first trip to the national tournament. The Lady Trailblazers end the season with a 21-12 overall record.
"The national tournament was a great experience for our girls," said Head Coach Brenda Baker. "They got to see great basketball and now we know what we need to work on to be at that level consistently. We are so thankful for our seniors and what they have done for this program, and we hope to continue to build and be better."
Immediately following Ohio Christian's round of 32 game on Thursday, the NAIA made the decision to cancel the remainder of the tournament due to the rising concern of COVID-19. All winter championships have been cancelled, effective March 12.
Due to the merger of NAIA Division I and Division II in 2020, the Lady Trailblazers inaugural game in the NAIA Division II Tournament will mark the association's final Division II women's basketball game.
