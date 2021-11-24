# Name Gr.

0 Michael Cantrell 12

3 Tucker Leist 9

4 Teagan Werner 10

11 Lance Barnett 12

12 Isaac Richardson 12

13 Jace White 10

15 Logan Salisbury 12

22 Neil Leist 11

24 Brennen Slusher 12

50 K.J. Reinsmith 11

Head Coach: Jeff Stricklett

Varsity Assistant Coach: Neil Leist

J.V. Coach: Roy Cooper

