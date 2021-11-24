# Name Gr.
0 Michael Cantrell 12
3 Tucker Leist 9
4 Teagan Werner 10
11 Lance Barnett 12
12 Isaac Richardson 12
13 Jace White 10
15 Logan Salisbury 12
22 Neil Leist 11
24 Brennen Slusher 12
50 K.J. Reinsmith 11
Head Coach: Jeff Stricklett
Varsity Assistant Coach: Neil Leist
J.V. Coach: Roy Cooper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.