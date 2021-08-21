Date Location/Meet Time
8/28 @ Pickerington North 8:00
9/4 @ Circleville Kiwanis Invite 9:00
9/18 Beaver Eastern Invite 9:00
9/25 @ Minford Invite TBA
10/2 @ Centerville Saturday Night-HS TBA
Date Location/Meet Time
10/9 @ Centerville Saturday Night-JH TBA
10/16 @ SOC Meet TBA
10/23 @ District (HS only) TBA
10/30 @ Regional TBA
11/6 @ State TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.