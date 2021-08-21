Date Location/Meet Time

8/28 @ Pickerington North 8:00

9/4 @ Circleville Kiwanis Invite 9:00

9/18 Beaver Eastern Invite 9:00

9/25 @ Minford Invite TBA

10/2 @ Centerville Saturday Night-HS TBA

Date Location/Meet Time

10/9 @ Centerville Saturday Night-JH TBA

10/16 @ SOC Meet TBA

10/23 @ District (HS only) TBA

10/30 @ Regional TBA

11/6 @ State TBA

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments