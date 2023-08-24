URG - Bronze CoC2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The University of Rio Grande is one of 171 NAIA institutions to be named Champions of Character Five-Star Award winners for 2022-23.

Rio Grande, which has been honored in every year except for 2020-21 since the program began in 2000, was a Bronze Award recipient.


  

