BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Campbellsville (Ky.) and Shawnee State (Ohio) are mentioned in the NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday.
Shawnee State moved up one spot in the poll to No. 18 after receiving 211 points. The Bears have won one race and have posted one top-five finish this season.
Campbellsville is mentioned in the receiving votes section with 14 points. The Tigers have won two of their four events to begin the season.
Indiana Wesleyan sits atop the poll with 518 points and 13 of the 19 first-place votes. Saint Mary (Kan.) is second with 515 points and four first-place votes. St. Francis (Ill.) is slotted third with 498 points and the final two first-place votes.
Milligan (Tenn.) is fourth with 483 points while Taylor (Ind.) rounds out the top five with 454 points.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
The next regular season poll is scheduled to come out on Thursday, October 28.
