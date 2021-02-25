Finding great local products who can make an immediate impact, both on and off of the field of play, is a bonus for any college program.
In Minford's Annie Lawson, the women's golf program at Shawnee State landed a competitive golfer whose talent continues to shine brighter as she gains more experience. Lawson, the 2020 Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year, is the newest addition to the Shawnee State women's golf program and will begin competition with the Bears starting with the 2021-22 campaign.
For Lawson, the appeal of playing college golf in the very county that helped contribute to her growth as a athlete in the sport was important.
"Golf is very important to me," Lawson said. "Playing golf for Minford and being a part of the team for the past four years was an incredible experience. I want to continue my golfing career in college because it will give me the opportunity to continue to play the sport that I love while meeting new people and offering up more experiences."
At Minford, Lawson proved herself as not only one of the more talented golfers to come through the SOC girls golf realm, but also as one of the most hardworking.
After shooting a 112 in OHSAA Division II Sectional competition play as a freshman and a 119 as a sophomore, Lawson showed her significant improvement in her final pair of seasons, finishing inside the top-10 overall in each of her last two years with a 102 as a junior and a 100 as a senior.
In making that improvement, Lawson improved her sectional standing all the way from 52nd to eighth overall, and this past season, joined fellow teammate and Minford senior Mackenzie Koverman as Falcons who finished inside the top-10 in sectional competition.
Prior to sectional competition, Lawson also played impressively in SOC competition, winning conference player of the year honors after shooting a nine-over 45 to defeat Portsmouth West's Lexi Deaver by three strokes in the SOC's first-ever conference championship for girls golf. She joined Koverman, who shot a 17-over 53, on the All-SOC girls squad and allowed Minford to take home the team title with a collective score of 230 -- joining the boys golf program in a clean sweep of the conference hardware from a golfing standpoint.
"Competing for Minford really made me work harder throughout the past four years," Lawson said. "During my freshman year, my coach (Chuck Miller) welcomed me to the team and knew that I could use lots of work, so he worked with me throughout the season. However, I knew that if I wanted to get better, I had to work throughout the off-season as well, and that's just what I did. Finally, this past year, I realized that all of the hard work that I put in over the years really paid off. I was fortunate to be on a team who works hard for what they want. This past season, winning the SOC II title with my team and becoming the conference's player of the year was an amazing feeling. The best feeling was seeing how proud my school and community was of us."
Lawson's talents, however, go far beyond the golf course. The soon-to-be graduate of MHS has participated or is currently participating in the spanish, bible, and math clubs at Minford, Ohio Model United Nations, the school's varsity softball program, the Students Offering Support program, and lastly, Minford's National Honor Society Chapter.
"These activities have helped me develop new leadership skills, as well as social skills," Lawson said. "I made sure that I was able to manage my time while being a part of these clubs and activities."
In future coach Dave Hopkins, Lawson sees a player's coach and a coach with a work ethic comparable to that of Miller, her coach at the high school level.
"I had the chance to meet (Dave) Hopkins," Lawson said. "It was very nice meeting him. He reminds me a lot of my high school coach, which is a good thing. Although I have visited the campus before unofficially, I believe that the campus is great."
At Shawnee State, Lawson, who plans to major in natural sciences, wants to grow her network of friends and contacts as she gets older.
However, there's one simple goal that she wants to accomplish every day, as both a golfer and a student -- to improve.
"It was a great feeling to know that I had improved," Lawson said. "However, I know that there is room for improvement, not only from a golfing standpoint, but from a personal standpoint as well."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
