SSU MSC track men

The men's track and field program at Shawnee State continued to add to its trophy case Monday evening in the Mid-South Conference Championships, with senior harriers Hunter Hoover and Owen Reeher winning the 1,500 and 5,000 meter run conference titles en route to a 60-point final day for the Bears, a 105-point outing in all, and a fifth place showing at the MSC Championships held in Williamsburg, Ky.

Hoover, one of only two runners in the 35-runner 1,500 to post a time under four minutes, ran a 3:57.34 to head up the output while Reeher ran a 15:21.26 in the 5,000 to win the event by more than seven seconds in all. Both runners earned First-Team All-MSC accolades as a result.

Behind Reeher's 5,000-winning time, Aiden Kammler, Jonah Phillips and Josh Metzung all finished in the top-five conference-wise, with Kammler, who earned Third-Team All-MSC honors in the event, running a 15:29. Phillips' 15:29.06 and Metzung's 15:46.48 allowed the latter duo to place fourth and fifth overall.

Following Hoover's winning mark in the 1,500, Hunter Bennington followed up his conference title-winning effort in the 3,000 meter steeplechase Sunday evening with a 4:01.71 in the 1,500 Monday afternoon, good enough for Third-Team All-MSC honors in the event. Kammler added in an eighth-place showing with his 4:07.19.

Hoover, Aidan Judd and Mason Blizzard also competed in the 800 meter run for Shawnee State from a distance standpoint, finishing sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively with times of 2:00.06, 2:00.35 and 2:00.70.

After qualifying to the finals of the 100 meter dash out of his preliminary heat, Faheem Gilbert used an 11.04 to place fourth overall as a sprinter. The 4-by-100 (TJ Hoggard, Hunter Parsons, Jacob Beyer, Zach Sharrock) and 4-by-400 (Blizzard, Judd, Keyshawn Brown, Ethan LaFon) meter relay units combined for SSU's final seven points, running marks of 51.33 and 3:27.03, respectively.

